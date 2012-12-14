TABLE-U.S. Nov industrial output rises 1.1 pct

Dec 14 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S.
industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally
adjusted.
Total Industrial: Nov Oct Sept Nov12/11
Production, Pct Change 1.1 -0.7 0.2 2.5
Previous Estimates -0.4 0.2
Production Index 97.5 96.5 97.1
Nov Oct Sept Nov'11
Pct of Capacity Use 78.4 77.7 78.3 77.7
Previous Estimates 77.8 78.2
Pct change: Nov Oct Sept Nov12/11
Final Products 1.1 -1.3 0.2 2.5
Consumer Goods 1.2 -1.2 0.4
Business Equipment 1.2 -1.3 -0.3
Nonindustrial Supplies 0.9 -0.7 UNCH
Construc.Supplies 1.4 -0.3 0.5
Materials 1.0 -0.1 0.2 2.7
Manufacturing Industry 1.1 -1.0 0.1 2.7
Durable Goods 1.6 -0.7 -0.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts 4.5 UNCH -1.6
Non-Durable Goods 0.5 -1.1 0.6
Mining Industry 0.8 0.3 1.6 3.0
Utilities Industry 1.0 UNCH -0.8 0.7
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Nov Oct Sept Nov12/11
High-tech output -0.2 1.4 -0.2 -1.5
Industrial output
ex high-tech 1.1 -0.7 0.2 2.6
Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.8 -0.7 0.3 1.7
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Nov Oct Sept
10.46 9.83 9.80
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Nov Oct Sept Nov'11
Manufacturing 76.6 75.9 76.7 75.7
Durable Goods 76.7 75.7 76.3
Motor Vehicles/Parts 76.4 73.4 73.7
Non-Durable Goods 77.9 77.5 78.4
Mining 91.1 90.6 90.5 90.4
Utilities 75.3 74.7 74.8 76.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Nov industrial output +0.3 pct
U.S. Nov capacity use rate 78.0 pct