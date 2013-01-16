TABLE-U.S. Dec industrial output rise 0.3 pct

Jan 16 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S.
industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally
adjusted.
Total Industrial: Dec Nov Oct Dec12/11
Production, Pct Change 0.3 1.0 -0.3 2.2
Previous Estimates 1.1 -0.7
Production Index 98.1 97.8 96.8
Dec Nov Oct Dec'11
Pct of Capacity Use 78.8 78.7 78.0 78.3
Previous Estimates 78.4 77.7
Pct change: Dec Nov Oct Dec12/11
Final Products 0.3 1.1 -0.9 2.7
Consumer Goods -0.1 0.9 -0.7
Business Equipment 1.3 2.0 -1.3
Nonindustrial Supplies 0.2 1.1 -0.5
Construc.Supplies 1.0 2.2 -0.2
Materials 0.3 1.0 0.2 2.2
Manufacturing Industry 0.8 1.3 -0.9 2.4
Durable Goods 1.0 2.1 -0.6
Motor Vehicles/Parts 2.6 5.8 -0.1
Non-Durable Goods 0.6 0.3 -0.9
Mining Industry 0.6 0.3 1.3 3.3
Utilities Industry -4.8 0.2 1.2 -0.3
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Dec Nov Oct Dec12/11
High-tech output 0.4 0.2 1.5 -2.0
Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.3 1.1 -0.4 2.4
Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.1 0.7 -0.4 1.4
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Dec Nov Oct
10.74 10.50 9.83
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Dec Nov Oct Dec'11
Manufacturing 77.4 76.9 76.0 76.8
Durable Goods 77.8 77.2 75.8
Motor Vehicles/Parts 79.0 77.4 73.4
Non-Durable Goods 78.3 77.9 77.7
Mining 91.9 91.5 91.4 91.0
Utilities 71.8 75.6 75.6 73.7
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Dec industrial output +0.3 pct
U.S. Dec capacity use rate 78.5 pct