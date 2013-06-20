版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 20日 星期四 22:00 BJT

TABLE-U.S. May existing home sales rise 4.2 pct

June 20 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) May Apr AprPrev Mar May'12 Total Existing Homes 5.18 4.97 4.97 4.94 4.59 Single Family 4.60 4.38 4.38 4.33 4.08 Condos/Co-ops 0.580 0.590 0.590 0.610 0.510 Units Sold, Pct Change May Apr AprPrev May13/12 Total Existing Homes 4.2 0.6 0.6 12.9 Single Family 5.0 1.2 1.2 12.7 Condos/Co-ops -1.7 -3.3 -3.3 13.7

May Apr AprPrev Mar May'12 Total Median Price 208.0 191.8 192.8 183.9 180.3 Median Pct Change 4.8 6.2 4.8 15.4 Average Price 255.3 241.7 242.6 233.1 229.6 Average Pct Change 5.6 3.7 4.1 1.9 11.2 Units Available (mlns) 2.220 2.150 2.160 1.930 2.470 Months' Worth of Supply 5.1 5.2 5.2 4.7 6.5

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May existing home sales at 5.00 mln unit rate
