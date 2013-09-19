TABLE-U.S. Aug existing home sales rise 1.7 pct

BRIEF-Avid announces nomination of John Wallace to stand for election to its board
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 19 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Aug July JulyPrev June Aug'12 Total Existing Homes 5.48 5.39 5.39 5.06 4.84 Single Family 4.84 4.76 4.76 4.48 4.29 Condos/Co-ops 0.640 0.630 0.630 0.580 0.550 Units Sold, Pct Change Aug July JulyPrev Aug13/12 Total Existing Homes 1.7 6.5 6.5 13.2 Single Family 1.7 6.2 6.3 12.8 Condos/Co-ops 1.6 8.6 8.6 16.4
Aug July JulyPrev June Aug'12 Total Median Price 212.1 212.4 213.5 214.0 184.9 Median Pct Change 4.8 6.2 4.8 14.7 Average Price 258.7 259.0 260.1 261.0 233.1 Average Pct Change -0.1 -0.8 -0.3 1.9 11.0 Units Available (mlns) 2.250 2.240 2.280 2.160 2.400 Months' Worth of Supply 4.9 5.0 5.1 5.1 6.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Aug existing home sales at 5.25 mln unit rate
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Encanto Potash activates Potash Trading Company in anticipation of exports to India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Criteo- On March 29, co, units entered amendment,restatement deal amending, restating multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated Sept 24, 2015