RPT-CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. Sept existing home sales fall 1.9 pct

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
(Corrects percent changes for September and August median prices; deletes
incorrect percent change for July average price)
Oct 21 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Sept Aug AugPrev July Sept'12
Total Existing Homes 5.29 5.39 5.48 5.39 4.78
Single Family 4.68 4.75 4.84 4.76 4.22
Condos/Co-ops 0.610 0.640 0.640 0.630 0.560
Units Sold, Pct Change Sept Aug AugPrev Sept13/12
Total Existing Homes -1.9 0.0 1.7 10.7
Single Family -1.5 -0.2 1.7 10.9
Condos/Co-ops -4.7 1.6 1.6 8.9
Sept Aug AugPrev July Sept'12
Total Median Price 199.2 209.7 212.1 212.4 178.3
Median Pct Change -5.0 -1.3 4.8 11.7
Average Price 247.4 256.6 258.7 259.0 226.6
Average Pct Change -3.6 -0.9 -0.1 9.2
Units Available (mlns) 2.210 2.210 2.250 2.240 2.170
Months' Worth of Supply 5.0 4.9 4.9 5.0 5.4
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Sept existing home sales at 5.30 mln unit rate
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)