UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct'12 Total Existing Homes 5.12 5.29 5.29 5.39 4.83 Single Family 4.49 4.68 4.68 4.75 4.27 Condos/Co-ops 0.630 0.610 0.610 0.640 0.560 Units Sold, Pct Change Oct Sept SeptPrev Oct13/12 Total Existing Homes -3.2 -1.9 -1.9 6.0 Single Family -4.1 -1.5 -1.5 5.2 Condos/Co-ops 3.3 -4.7 -4.7 12.5
Oct Sept SeptPrev Aug Oct'12 Total Median Price 199.5 198.5 199.2 209.7 176.9 Median Pct Change 0.5 -5.3 -5.0 12.8 Average Price 247.3 246.3 247.4 256.6 224.5 Average Pct Change 0.4 -4.0 -3.6 10.2 Units Available (mlns) 2.130 2.170 2.210 2.210 2.110 Months' Worth of Supply 5.0 4.9 5.0 4.9 5.2
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct existing home sales at 5.13 mln unit rate
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: