TABLE-U.S. Dec existing home sales rise 1.0 pct

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares firm on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
Jan 23 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) Dec Nov NovPrev Oct Dec'12 Total Existing Homes 4.87 4.82 4.90 5.12 4.90 Single Family 4.30 4.22 4.32 4.49 4.33 Condos/Co-ops 0.570 0.600 0.580 0.630 0.570 Units Sold, Pct Change Dec Nov NovPrev Dec13/12 Total Existing Homes 1.0 -5.9 -4.3 -0.6 Single Family 1.9 -6.0 -3.8 -0.7 Condos/Co-ops -5.0 -4.8 -7.9 0.0
Dec Nov NovPrev Oct Dec'12 Total Median Price 198.0 195.5 196.3 197.5 180.2 Median Pct Change 1.3 -1.0 -0.6 9.9 Average Price 246.8 243.6 244.5 245.0 230.6 Average Pct Change 1.3 -0.6 -0.2 7.0 Units Available (mlns) 1.860 2.050 2.090 2.110 1.830 Months' Worth of Supply 4.6 5.1 5.1 4.9 4.5
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Dec existing home sales at 4.94 mln unit rate
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks