TABLE-U.S. Feb existing home sales fall 0.4 pct

March 20 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Feb Jan JanPrev Dec
Feb'13
Total Existing Homes 4.60 4.62 4.62 4.87
4.95
Single Family 4.04 4.05 4.05 4.30
4.34
Condos/Co-ops 0.560 0.570 0.570 0.570
0.610
Units Sold, Pct Change Feb Jan JanPrev
Feb14/13
Total Existing Homes -0.4 -5.1 -5.1
-7.1
Single Family -0.2 -5.8 -5.8
-6.9
Condos/Co-ops -1.8 0.0 0.0
-8.2
Feb Jan JanPrev Dec
Feb'13
Total Median Price 189.0 187.9 188.9 197.7
173.2
Median Pct Change 0.6 -5.0 -4.5
9.1
Average Price 237.3 236.6 237.5 246.7
220.9
Average Pct Change 0.3 -4.1 -3.7
7.4
Units Available (mlns) 2.000 1.880 1.900 1.860
1.900
Months' Worth of Supply 5.2 4.9 4.9 4.6
4.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Feb existing home sales at 4.60 mln unit rate
