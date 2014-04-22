TABLE-U.S. March existing home sales fall 0.2 pct

April 22 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Mar Feb FebPrev Jan
Mar'13
Total Existing Homes 4.59 4.60 4.60 4.62
4.96
Single Family 4.04 4.04 4.04 4.05
4.36
Condos/Co-ops 0.550 0.560 0.560 0.570
0.600
Units Sold, Pct Change Mar Feb FebPrev
Mar14/13
Total Existing Homes -0.2 -0.4 -0.4
-7.5
Single Family 0.0 -0.2 -0.2
-7.3
Condos/Co-ops -1.8 -1.8 -1.8
-8.3
Mar Feb FebPrev Jan
Mar'13
Total Median Price 198.5 188.3 189.0 187.9
184.0
Median Pct Change 5.4 0.2 0.6
7.9
Average Price 246.8 236.6 237.3 236.6
233.1
Average Pct Change 4.3 0.0 0.3
5.9
Units Available (mlns) 1.990 1.900 2.000 1.880
1.930
Months' Worth of Supply 5.2 5.0 5.2 4.9
4.7
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. March existing home sales at 4.55 mln unit rate
