TABLE-U.S. April existing home sales rise 1.3 pct

May 22 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) Apr Mar MarPrev Feb
Apr'13
Total Existing Homes 4.65 4.59 4.59 4.60
4.99
Single Family 4.06 4.04 4.04 4.04
4.40
Condos/Co-ops 0.590 0.550 0.550 0.560
0.590
Units Sold, Pct Change Apr Mar MarPrev
Apr14/13
Total Existing Homes 1.3 -0.2 -0.2
-6.8
Single Family 0.5 0.0 0.0
-7.7
Condos/Co-ops 7.3 -1.8 -1.8
0.0
Apr Mar MarPrev Feb
Apr'13
Total Median Price 201.7 196.7 198.5 188.3
191.8
Median Pct Change 2.5 4.5 5.4
5.2
Average Price 250.6 244.8 246.8 236.6
241.7
Average Pct Change 2.4 3.5 4.3
3.7
Units Available (mlns) 2.290 1.960 1.990 1.900
2.150
Months' Worth of Supply 5.9 5.1 5.2 5.0
5.2
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. April existing home sales at 4.68 mln unit rate
