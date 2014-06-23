TABLE-U.S. May existing home sales rise 4.9 pct

BRIEF-Entergy Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share
June 23 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) May Apr AprPrev Mar May'13 Total Existing Homes 4.89 4.66 4.65 4.59 5.15 Single Family 4.30 4.07 4.06 4.04 4.56 Condos/Co-ops 0.590 0.590 0.590 0.550 0.590 Units Sold, Pct Change May Apr AprPrev May14/13 Total Existing Homes 4.9 1.5 1.3 -5.0 Single Family 5.7 0.7 0.5 -5.7 Condos/Co-ops 0.0 7.3 7.3 0.0
May Apr AprPrev Mar May'13 Total Median Price 213.4 201.5 201.7 196.7 203.1 Median Pct Change 5.9 2.4 2.5 5.1 Average Price 260.7 250.7 250.6 244.8 251.1 Average Pct Change 4.0 2.4 2.4 3.8 Units Available (mlns) 2.280 2.230 2.290 1.960 2.150 Months' Worth of Supply 5.6 5.7 5.9 5.1 5.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. May existing home sales at 4.73 mln unit rate
SAO PAULO, April 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA posted record first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, reflecting a jump in interest income and the biggest drop in loan-loss provisions in almost five years.
* WestRock reports solid results in fiscal 2017 second quarter