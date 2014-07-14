TABLE-U.S. May existing home sales rise 4.9 pct

June 23 The following is data on U.S. existing
home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally
adjusted annual rates):
Units Sold (in mlns) May Apr AprPrev Mar
May'13
Total Existing Homes 4.89 4.66 4.65 4.59
5.15
Single Family 4.30 4.07 4.06 4.04
4.56
Condos/Co-ops 0.590 0.590 0.590 0.550
0.590
Units Sold, Pct Change May Apr AprPrev
May14/13
Total Existing Homes 4.9 1.5 1.3
-5.0
Single Family 5.7 0.7 0.5
-5.7
Condos/Co-ops 0.0 7.3 7.3
0.0
May Apr AprPrev Mar
May'13
Total Median Price 213.4 201.5 201.7 196.7
203.1
Median Pct Change 5.9 2.4 2.5
5.1
Average Price 260.7 250.7 250.6 244.8
251.1
Average Pct Change 4.0 2.4 2.4
3.8
Units Available (mlns) 2.280 2.230 2.290 1.960
2.150
Months' Worth of Supply 5.6 5.7 5.9 5.1
5.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. May existing home sales at 4.73 mln unit rate
