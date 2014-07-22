TABLE-U.S. June existing home sales rise 2.6 pct

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
July 22 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) June May MayPrev Apr June'13 Total Existing Homes 5.04 4.91 4.89 4.66 5.16 Single Family 4.43 4.32 4.30 4.07 4.56 Condos/Co-ops 0.610 0.590 0.590 0.590 0.600 Units Sold, Pct Change June May MayPrev June14/13 Total Existing Homes 2.6 5.4 4.9 -2.3 Single Family 2.5 6.1 5.7 -2.9 Condos/Co-ops 3.4 0.0 0.0 1.7
June May MayPrev Apr June'13 Total Median Price 223.3 212.0 213.4 201.5 214.0 Median Pct Change 5.3 5.2 5.9 4.3 Average Price 269.1 259.4 260.7 250.7 261.0 Average Pct Change 3.7 3.5 4.0 3.1 Units Available (mlns) 2.300 2.250 2.280 2.230 2.160 Months' Worth of Supply 5.5 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.0
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. June existing home sales at 4.97 mln unit rate
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: