版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 13日 星期四 22:51 BJT

CORRECTED-TABLE-US 30-year, 15-year mortgages

(Corrects today's date)

WASHINGTON, June 13 JUNE 13 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:

JUNE 13 JUNE 6 YEAR AGO

30-YR 3.98 3.91 3.71

15-YR 3.10 3.03 2.98

5-YR ARM 2.79 2.74 2.80

1-YR ARM 2.58 2.58 2.78

U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST

AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.98 3.97 4.00 4.02 3.99 3.98 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.7 15 YR 3.10 3.09 3.10 3.14 3.14 3.09 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7 5 YR ARM 2.79 2.94 2.68 2.92 2.82 2.62 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.5 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.7 1 YR ARM 2.58 2.67 2.61 2.64 2.55 2.48 FEES/PTS 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.4
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐