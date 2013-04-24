版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 24日 星期三 20:17 BJT

TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

April 24 The Commerce Department on Wednesday revised U.S. building permit data issued on April 16.

Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PCT CHANGE Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Mar'13/12 (Prev) Permits -3.4 -3.9 3.9 3.9 17.9 17.3 RATES Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Mar'12 (Prev) Permits 907 902 939 939 769 769 PERMITS Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Mar'12 (Prev) Single 600 595 598 598 466 466 Multiple 307 307 341 341 303 303

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast 25.9 24.7 102 101 Midwest -3.4 -2.1 140 142 South -4.8 -6.2 459 452 West -10.8 -10.4 206 207

Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Mar'12 (Prev)

76 75 66 66 67 67

NOTE: The data is found at
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐