TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
April 24 The Commerce Department on Wednesday revised U.S. building permit data issued on April 16.
Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PCT CHANGE Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Mar'13/12 (Prev) Permits -3.4 -3.9 3.9 3.9 17.9 17.3 RATES Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Mar'12 (Prev) Permits 907 902 939 939 769 769 PERMITS Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Mar'12 (Prev) Single 600 595 598 598 466 466 Multiple 307 307 341 341 303 303
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast 25.9 24.7 102 101 Midwest -3.4 -2.1 140 142 South -4.8 -6.2 459 452 West -10.8 -10.4 206 207
Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Mar'12 (Prev)
76 75 66 66 67 67
NOTE: The data is found at
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ