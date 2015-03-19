版本:
REFILE-TABLE-U.S. 30-year, 15-year mortgages

(refiled to fix alignment)
    March 19 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE 
U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:
       

                MAR 19    MAR 12   YEAR AGO
     30-YR        3.78      3.86       4.32
     15-YR        3.06      3.10       3.32
     5-YR ARM     2.97      3.01       3.02
     1-YR ARM     2.46      2.46       2.49
 
             U.S.     NORTH-      SOUTH-   NORTH-   SOUTH-    WEST
             AVG.      EAST        EAST   CENTRAL     WEST                
 30  YR     3.78       3.76      3.87     3.77     3.84       3.73
 Fees/Pts    0.6         0.6       0.5      0.7      0.6        0.7
 
 15 YR      3.06        3.02      3.18     3.03     3.13       3.01
 Fees/Pts    0.6         0.5       0.5      0.6      0.5        0.7
 
 5 YR       2.97        2.98      3.20     3.06     3.04       2.78
 Fees/Pts    0.5         0.4       0.5      0.3      0.5        0.6
 
 1 YR       2.46        2.54      2.58     2.69     2.46       2.22
 Fees/Pts    0.4         0.5       0.5      0.0      0.2        0.5
 
         

 (Reporting By Melissa Bland)

