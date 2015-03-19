REFILE-TABLE-U.S. 30-year, 15-year mortgages

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(refiled to fix alignment) March 19 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING: MAR 19 MAR 12 YEAR AGO 30-YR 3.78 3.86 4.32 15-YR 3.06 3.10 3.32 5-YR ARM 2.97 3.01 3.02 1-YR ARM 2.46 2.46 2.49 U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.78 3.76 3.87 3.77 3.84 3.73 Fees/Pts 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.7 0.6 0.7 15 YR 3.06 3.02 3.18 3.03 3.13 3.01 Fees/Pts 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.7 5 YR 2.97 2.98 3.20 3.06 3.04 2.78 Fees/Pts 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.6 1 YR 2.46 2.54 2.58 2.69 2.46 2.22 Fees/Pts 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.5 (Reporting By Melissa Bland)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency