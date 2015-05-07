REFILE-TABLE-U.S. 30-year, 15-year mortgages

(Refiled to correct alignment in table) May 7 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING: MAY 7 APR 30 YEAR AGO 30-YR 3.80 3.68 4.21 15-YR 3.02 2.94 3.32 5-YR ARM 2.90 2.85 3.05 1-YR ARM 2.46 2.49 2.43 U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.80 3.78 3.88 3.78 3.82 3.77 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.7 15 YR 3.02 3.00 3.09 3.02 3.04 2.98 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.7 5 YR ARM 2.90 2.91 2.98 3.05 2.96 2.75 FEES/PTS 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.7 1 YR ARM 2.46 2.52 2.58 2.69 2.42 2.25 FEES/PTS 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.6 (Reporting By Melissa Bland)