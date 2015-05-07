版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 22:42 BJT

REFILE-TABLE-U.S. 30-year, 15-year mortgages

(Refiled to correct alignment in table)
    May 7 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE 
U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:
       

                 MAY 7    APR 30   YEAR AGO
     30-YR        3.80      3.68       4.21
     15-YR        3.02      2.94       3.32
     5-YR ARM     2.90      2.85       3.05
     1-YR ARM     2.46      2.49       2.43
 
                  U.S.   NORTH-    SOUTH-   NORTH-   SOUTH-  WEST
                  AVG.    EAST      EAST   CENTRAL   WEST
     30 YR        3.80    3.78      3.88     3.78    3.82    3.77
     FEES/PTS      0.6     0.6       0.5      0.6     0.5     0.7
 
     15 YR        3.02    3.00      3.09     3.02    3.04    2.98
     FEES/PTS      0.6     0.5       0.5      0.6     0.5     0.7
 
     5 YR ARM     2.90    2.91      2.98     3.05    2.96    2.75
     FEES/PTS      0.4     0.3       0.4      0.2     0.4     0.7
 
     1 YR ARM     2.46    2.52      2.58     2.69    2.42    2.25
     FEES/PTS      0.4     0.5       0.5      0.0     0.2     0.6
         

 (Reporting By Melissa Bland)
