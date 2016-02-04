CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. 30-year, 15-year mortgages

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
(Corrects date in first column to Feb 4 from Jan 28)
Feb 4 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:
FEB 4 JAN 28 YEAR AGO
30-YR 3.72 3.79 3.59
15-YR 3.01 3.07 2.92
5-YR ARM 2.85 2.90 2.82
NOTE:
As of January 1, 2016, Freddie Mac no longer provides survey results for the 1-year ARM.
Also, regional breakouts are no longer provided for the 30- and 15-year fixed rate mortgages, and the 5-year ARM.
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.