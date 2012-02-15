版本:
2012年 2月 15日 星期三 18:37 BJT

TPSA may buy stake in TVN/Vivendi pay TV firm -TVN

WARSAW Feb 15 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA may be interested in buying a stake in the planned pay-TV joint venture set up by the Polish unit of Vivendi's Canal+ and broadcaster TVN, TVN's chief executive said.

TVN and Canal+ are awaiting regulatory approval to combine their Polish operations, in which Liberty Global's UPC also holds a 17-percent stake.

"We do not plan to cut our 32 percent stake in the future platform," TVN Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach told reporters on Wednesday.

"And Canal+ is also not interested in cutting its 51 percent stake. So it all boils down to who the seller would be. TPSA may be interested in going into equity," he said.

TPSA declined to comment.

