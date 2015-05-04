BRIEF-Poland's TVN says plans dividend at 0.3 zlotys/share

May 4 TVN :

* Polish broadcaster TVN said in statement it plans to pay out a 2014 dividend at 0.3 zlotys per share on July 3.

* TVN earmarks 102 million zlotys ($28.30 million) in total for dividend.

* TVN didn't pay dividend for 2013.

* The group is owned by US Scripps Network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6046 zlotys) (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski)