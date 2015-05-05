BRIEF-TVN's share price in potential tender call at about 20 zlotys-CFO

May 5 TVN :
* The chief financial officer at Polish broadcaster TVN,
John Driscoll, said he expects the price in a potential tender
call of Scripps Networks Interactive for minority shareholders
of TVN at about 20 zlotys per share.
* "SMI has not yet communicated its intentions, but our
expecation is that the tender call for TVN shares should be in
the range of 20 zlotys per share," Driscoll told reporters.
* He also said that refinancing of TVN's debt is unlikely
before the takeover of TVN by Scripps Networks Interactive
closes, but is possible afterwards.
* TVN shares rose up to 5 percent on the news.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig;
Editing by Marcin Goclowski)