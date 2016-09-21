版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 21日 星期三 13:48 BJT

BRIEF-DBV Technologies says FDA gives fast track status to Viaskin Milk

Sept 21 DBV Technologies SA :

* FDA gives fast track status to Viaskin Milk

* Results of phase I/II clinical study of Viaskin Milk should be presented in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐