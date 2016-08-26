BRIEF-arGEN X cash position at June end doubles to 108.7 mln euros

Aug 26 arGEN X BV :

* Q2 revenue is 5.7 million euros ($6.4 million) versus 2.7 million euros year ago

* Q2 total operating income is 7.0 million euros versus 4.3 million euros a year ago

* Q2 net loss is 7.4 million euros versus loss of 7.0 million euros a year ago

* At June 30 cash position of 108.7 million euros (cash, cash-equivalents and financial assets) versus 50.5 million euros a year ago

* Phase 2 study in first auto-immune indication planned to start by year-end

* Cash position strengthened by $40 million upfront payment from AbbVie and 30 million euros private placement

* On ARGX-110 t-cell lymphoma (TCL) - top line date to be presented by end 2016, first combination study to start in H2 2016