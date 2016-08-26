BRIEF-arGEN X cash position at June end doubles to 108.7 mln euros

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 arGEN X BV :
* Q2 revenue is 5.7 million euros ($6.4 million) versus 2.7 million euros year ago
* Q2 total operating income is 7.0 million euros versus 4.3 million euros a year ago
* Q2 net loss is 7.4 million euros versus loss of 7.0 million euros a year ago
* At June 30 cash position of 108.7 million euros (cash, cash-equivalents and financial assets) versus 50.5 million euros a year ago
* Phase 2 study in first auto-immune indication planned to start by year-end
* Cash position strengthened by $40 million upfront payment from AbbVie and 30 million euros private placement
* On ARGX-110 t-cell lymphoma (TCL) - top line date to be presented by end 2016, first combination study to start in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
