Airbus nine-month orders top 1,000 aircraft

PARIS Oct 4 Airbus orders rose to more
than 1,000 aircraft in the first nine months of the year,
beating its target for 2013, after the planemaker booked a raft
of orders which had been pending from European airlines.
However, its order book was dented by the cancellation of
three A380 superjumbos earmarked for Germany's Lufthansa
, which this month ordered a batch of smaller
long-distance aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing.
Airbus said it had reached a total of 1,112 plane orders
between January and September, or a net total of 1,062 orders
after adjusting for cancellations.
It delivered 445 aircraft in the first nine months.