Airbus nine-month orders top 1,000 aircraft

PARIS Oct 4 Airbus orders rose to more than 1,000 aircraft in the first nine months of the year, beating its target for 2013, after the planemaker booked a raft of orders which had been pending from European airlines.

However, its order book was dented by the cancellation of three A380 superjumbos earmarked for Germany's Lufthansa , which this month ordered a batch of smaller long-distance aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing.

Airbus said it had reached a total of 1,112 plane orders between January and September, or a net total of 1,062 orders after adjusting for cancellations.

It delivered 445 aircraft in the first nine months.