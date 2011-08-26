H.C. Starck 2011 IPO plans scuppered by turbulence

FRANKFURT Aug 26 Recent financial market turbulence has dealt a serious setback to plans to list German specialist metals and ceramics company H.C. Starck this year, three people close to the situation said on Friday.

"A listing this year is becoming increasingly unlikely," one of the people familiar with the process told Reuters. A sale of the business remains an alternative, a second person said.

Sources with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters in May that H.C. Starck, which is owned by private equity groups Advent and The Carlyle Group , was mulling an initial public offering for autumn.

Advent and Carlyle bought the maker of refractory metals and advanced ceramics for 1.2 billion euros ($1,7 billion) from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) in 2007.

Advent, Carlyle and H.C. Starck declined to comment. ($1 = 0.697 Euros) (Reporting By Kathrin Jones, Alexander Huebner, Philipp Halstrick; writing by Edward Taylor)