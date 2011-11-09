Germany drops opposition to buying EADS stake-sources

BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 9 Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partners no longer object to Germany buying a stake in EADS after the failure to find a private investor for part of Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) holding in the European aerospace company, political and banking sources said on Wednesday.

This increases the likelihood that German state-controlled development bank KfW will buy at least a part of the Daimler stake, the sources said.

Daimler holds a 15 percent economic interest in EADS and 22.5 percent of the voting rights, and is looking for a buyer for part of its stake.

Germany has been searching for domestic investors as a way to retain influence in the Airbus parent group.

Daimler, KfW and EADS declined to comment. Germany's economy ministry, which is headed by FDP party chief Philipp Roesler who has previously opposed any state purchase of EADS shares, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski; Philipp Halstrick; Edward Taylor and Hendrik Sackmann)