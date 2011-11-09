Germany drops opposition to buying EADS stake-sources

BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 9 Chancellor Angela
Merkel's coalition partners no longer object to Germany buying a
stake in EADS after the failure to find a private
investor for part of Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) holding in the
European aerospace company, political and banking sources said
on Wednesday.
This increases the likelihood that German state-controlled
development bank KfW will buy at least a part of the
Daimler stake, the sources said.
Daimler holds a 15 percent economic interest in EADS and
22.5 percent of the voting rights, and is looking for a buyer
for part of its stake.
Germany has been searching for domestic investors as a way
to retain influence in the Airbus parent group.
Daimler, KfW and EADS declined to comment. Germany's economy
ministry, which is headed by FDP party chief Philipp Roesler who
has previously opposed any state purchase of EADS shares, was
not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski; Philipp Halstrick; Edward
Taylor and Hendrik Sackmann)