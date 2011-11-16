版本:
Vivendi profits up, sees no impact from crisis

PARIS Nov 16 Telecoms and entertainment group Vivendi said on Wednesday it had yet to see an impact from the current economic gloom on its business as it posted higher 9-months profits, driven by fast-growing demand in Brazil and in its video games business.

Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy told Le Figaro newspaper that plans to buy the 20 percent stake held by media group Lagardere in pay-TV unit Canal Plus were no longer on Vivendi's agenda.

Vivendi posted a 13.8 percent rise in nine-months adjusted net profit to 2.5 billion euros while revenue rose 0.8 percent to 21 billion euros, figures released with the Figaro interview showed.

A Thomson Reuters poll of 7 analysts eyed adjusted net profit of 2.395 billion euros and revenue of 21.023 billion euros.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

