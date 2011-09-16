Air France-KLM to order Airbus, Boeing jets worth $12 bln

PARIS, Sept 16 Franco-Dutch airline Air
France-KLM said it plans to order 50 long-haul
jetliners from Airbus and Boeing in a deal worth
around $12 billion at list prices as it renews its fleet with
more fuel-efficient aircraft.
The deal for 25 Airbus A350-900s and 25 Boeing 787-9
Dreamliners, which has not yet been finalised with the aircraft
manufacturers, also includes options for 60 additional aircraft,
the carrier said in a statement on Friday.
Rolls-Royce provides Trent XWB engines for the Airbus
A350s. The carrier will choose engines for the Boeing planes
later, it said.
"The acquisitions are scaled to a size that can be financed
through cash flow generated from
Group operations," Air France-KLM said after its board of
directors approved the order at a meeting on Thursday.
"Following this approval, memoranda of understanding will be
signed with Airbus, Boeing and
Rolls Royce and the finalized contracts are expected before the
end of the year."
(Reporting by James Regan)