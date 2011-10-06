Airbus sold 1,179 aircraft in first nine months

PARIS Oct 6 Airbus sold fewer airplanes than Boeing in September but maintained a strong over its U.S. rival in the first nine months of the year after taking the lead in the hotly contested market for narrowbody jets, company data showed on Thursday.

The European planemaker said it had sold 23 aircraft in September, bringing its order total for the year so far to 1,179 passenger jets. Net orders adjusted for cancellations stood at 1,038 in the same period.

Boeing sold 530 aircraft between Jan. 1 and Sept. 27 and its net orders after cancellations stood at 425 aircraft. Sales included 46 new orders booked in late September.

Airbus has booked strong sales of a revamped version of its A320 narrowbody jetliner, but analysts say Boeing is expected to bounce back after deciding to carry out a similar engine upgrade on its best-selling 737. Competition between the two models dominates the aircraft industry and sales in the category are predicted to reach $2 trillion over 20 years. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)