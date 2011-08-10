版本:
Adecco posts solid Q2 profit, good client demand

* Q2 net profit 141 mln euros vs 122 mln in Reuters poll

* Says continues to see good demand from clients

ZURICH Aug 10 Adecco, the world's biggest staffing company, said demand for temporary workers would stay strong as clients seek flexibility in uncertain economic times.

Adecco, which will provide personnel for the 2012 London Olympics, said net income in the second quarter was 141 million euros ($200.5 million), beating the 122 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.703 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

