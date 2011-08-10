Adecco posts solid Q2 profit, good client demand

Earnings push European shares higher, Storebrand and Aberdeen lead
LONDON, Feb 8 European shares rose on Wednesday led by mining stocks and financials on a heavy day for regional corporate results.
* Q2 net profit 141 mln euros vs 122 mln in Reuters poll
* Says continues to see good demand from clients
ZURICH Aug 10 Adecco, the world's biggest staffing company, said demand for temporary workers would stay strong as clients seek flexibility in uncertain economic times.
Adecco, which will provide personnel for the 2012 London Olympics, said net income in the second quarter was 141 million euros ($200.5 million), beating the 122 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.703 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.