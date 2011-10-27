Dexia shares suspended pending announcement - regulator

BRUSSELS Oct 27 Shares of bailed-out financial group Dexia were suspended before the stock market opened on Thursday, pending the publication of a press release, Belgium's market regulator said.

Neither the regulator nor Dexia was immediately available to say what the announcement was about.

Dexia was rescued by France, Belgium and Luxembourg this month. It received 90 billion euros ($124 billion) of state guarantees and accepted that the state would take over its Belgian operations for 4 billion euros. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Ben Deighton; Editing by Barbara Lewis)