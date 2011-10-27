Four German banks need additional capital-sources

FRANKFURT Oct 27 German banks in need of extra
capital include NordLB, LBBW, Commerzbank and Deutsche
Bank (DBKGn.DE), regulatory and financial sources said on
Thursday.
Commerzbank and NordLB declined to comment. LBBW was not
immediately available for comment.
Deutsche Bank referred to comments made by Chief Financial
Officer Stefan Krause earlier this week when he said the bank
would not require public sector money.
European regulators have asked European banks to bolster
their capital as part of a raft of measures to stabilise the
euro zone.
Earlier on Thursday, Europe's political leaders struck a
deal in which private banks and insurers will accept a 50
percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to
lower Greece's debt burden and contain the two-year-old euro
zone crisis.
