版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 15日 星期一 13:14 BJT

Roche receives conditional EU approval for cancer drug

ZURICH, July 15 Roche said on Monday it had received conditional approval from the European Commission for Erivedge, a drug used to treat adults with basal cell carcinoma, a disfiguring form of skin cancer.

The approval makes Erivedge the first licensed medicine for patients in the European Union with this potentially life-threatening form of skin cancer, Roche said.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐