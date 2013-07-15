Roche receives conditional EU approval for cancer drug

BRIEF-Altin: dividend proposal of CHF 15/shr
* Said on Wednesday for the period ended Dec. 31, 2016, ALTIN posted a loss of $366,000 (2015, restated for IFRS 10: gain of $5.249 million)
ZURICH, July 15 Roche said on Monday it had received conditional approval from the European Commission for Erivedge, a drug used to treat adults with basal cell carcinoma, a disfiguring form of skin cancer.
The approval makes Erivedge the first licensed medicine for patients in the European Union with this potentially life-threatening form of skin cancer, Roche said.
FRANKFURT, April 13 Lufthansa shareholder Infinite Miles has placed a 2.5 percent stake at 15.25 euros ($16.26) apiece, a source close to the transaction said on Thursday.
ZURICH, April 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.03 percent higher at 8,666 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .