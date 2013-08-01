版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 21:38 BJT

VW says U.S. brand sales down 3.3 pct in July to 35,779 cars

BERLIN Aug 1 German carmaker Volkswagen said on Thursday that U.S. sales of its core passenger-car brand fell 3.3 percent in July to 35,779 vehicles.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐