Solvay, partners start building hydrogen peroxide plant

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
BRUSSELS, Sept 2 Belgian chemicals and plastics company Solvay said on Monday it and partners had started the construction of one of the world's largest hydrogen peroxide plants in Saudi Arabia.
Solvay and Sadara Chemical Company, a joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical Co, are building the 300,000 tonne per year plant at Sadara's chemical complex in Jubail Industrial City II, with a start-up seen in 2015.
The unit, the third joint venture plant for Solvay, will supply Sadara with a feedstock for making propylene oxide, itself used in the production of polyurethane plastics.
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.