OSLO Dec 18 Budget carrier Norwegian Air has signed a deal to buy another two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with delivery in 2016, and continues to negotiate for further deliveries, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The planes will contribute to further long-haul growth, the company added.

Norwegian currently has three Boeing 787-8 in operation and another five on order. The 787-9 is a stretched version of plane with longer range.