Continental agrees to buy Carlyle Group unit for $1.9 bln

BRIEF-UBS CEO: considering multiple spots for post-Brexit EU hub
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4
BERLIN Feb 10 Germany's Continental has agreed to buy Veyance Technologies Inc. from U.S.-based buyout group Carlyle, for about 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion), to strengthen its industrial operations, the company said on Monday.
Hanover-based Continental said the acquired business generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $270 million in 2013.
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4
FRANKFURT, April 28 Germany's Merck KGaA , the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for flat screens, cautioned that its dominance of that market could erode over time, making the case for more investments into newer OLED display technologies.
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss