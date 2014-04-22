Novartis sees GSK's cancer drugs as potential blockbusters

UPDATE 1-Unilever first-quarter sales top expectations
LONDON, April 20 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported a surprise acceleration in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by price increases.
ZURICH, April 22 Novartis believes GlaxoSmithKline's cancer drugs Votrient, Tafinlar and Mekinist could have more than $1 billion in sales each, the head of the Swiss company's pharmaceutical unit said on Tuesday.
"We believe Votrient, Tafinlar, Mekinist - assuming the (combination) trial is positive for overall survival - all three of these products could become blockbusters in our hands," David Epstein told an investor call.
Novartis said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy GSK's cancer drugs for $14.5 billion plus another $1.5 billion that depends on the results of a trial in melanoma.
GSK has won priority review from U.S. regulators for the dual use of Tafinlar, also known as dabrafenib, and Mekinist, or trametinib, as a treatment for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.
Votrient, which has the chemical name pazopanib, has been approved by many regulators as a treatment for advanced kidney cancer and some types of soft cell sarcomas. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.08 percent higher at 8,539 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
ZURICH, April 20 ABB said on Thursday it expected 2017 to be a transitional year, with the first signs of a recovery in some industries, as the engineering company reported better-than-expected earnings during the first three months of the year.