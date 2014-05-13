版本:
E.On restarts Huntington oil field in U.K North Sea

OSLO May 13 Oil production at E.On Huntington oil field resumed on May after interruptions in April and current production is at 15,000 barrels of oil equivalents (boe) per day, Norwegian Energy Company a partner in the field said on Tuesday.

Production is now expected to ramp up shortly towards plateau production level of about 34,000 boe per day, the firm said.

E.ON is the operator of the field and holds 25 percent. Other shareholders include Premier Oil, Noreco and Carrizo. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
