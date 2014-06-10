Swiss treasury offers 2.0 pct 2064 bond in latest auction

UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse bosses grilled over bonuses after 2016 losses
* CEO's AGM speech dramatically interrupted by Greenpeace (Recasts, adds comments from CEO, chairman and shareholder)
ZURICH, June 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is offering a 2.0 percent bond maturing in 2064 and reopening a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2024 in a tender . (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* CEO's AGM speech dramatically interrupted by Greenpeace (Recasts, adds comments from CEO, chairman and shareholder)
* 2017 revenues are seen slightly growing as a result of stable OTA performance and double digit growth of meta business which is confirming strong momentum
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, with U.S. equities stalling after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.