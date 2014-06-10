版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 10日 星期二 14:06 BJT

Swiss treasury offers 2.0 pct 2064 bond in latest auction

ZURICH, June 10 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is offering a 2.0 percent bond maturing in 2064 and reopening a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2024 in a tender . (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐