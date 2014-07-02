Nokia buys US-based SAC Wireless

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, July 2 Finnish telecommunications gear maker Nokia said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. -based SAC Wireless, which installs wireless network equipment.
SAC Wireless, based in Schaumburg, Illinois, has roughly 450 employees and has worked with major telecom operators, Nokia said in a statement.
Nokia said that the acquisition would help Nokia win market share in network implementation. It did not reveal the purchase price.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: