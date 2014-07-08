Sanofi says FDA accepts filing for new diabetes drug Toujeo

UAE's Etihad Airways appoints new boss in charge of airline stakes
DUBAI, April 24 Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Monday said it had appointed Robin Kamark as chief executive officer, Airline Equity Partners.
PARIS, July 8 Sanofi said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted for review the filing of a new drug application for its diabetes drug Toujeo.
"With the FDA's acceptance of our submission, we are anticipating the regulatory decision for marketing authorization for Toujeo in the U.S. in the first half of 2015." said Pierre Chancel, Senior Vice President, Global Diabetes at Sanofi.
Toujeo is an improved version of Sanofi's star diabetes drug Lantus, the world's most prescribed insulin that is set to lose patent protection in the United States in February 2015. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
April 24 Lodging real estate investment trust RLJ Lodging Trust said on Monday it agreed to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc, making it one of the top lodging REITs an enterprise value of $7 billion.
April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs of moving some rigs to meet a jump in demand from U.S. shale producers.