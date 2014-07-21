版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 21日 星期一 16:56 BJT

Julius Baer CEO says to decide on new IT platform by end of year

ZURICH, July 21 Julius baer ceo says bank will decide on new it platform by end of the year, in talks with two providers (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐