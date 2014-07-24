版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 24日 星期四 15:07 BJT

Lonza shares rise 3.3 pct after H1 results

ZURICH, July 24 Lonza shares rise 3.3 pct at the open on Thursday after first-half net profit more than trebled. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
