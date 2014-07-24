Lonza shares rise 3.3 pct after H1 results

UPDATE 3-Credit Suisse pay revolt rumbles on even after concessions
* ISS, Glass Lewis still oppose parts of proposed compensation
ZURICH, July 24 Lonza shares rise 3.3 pct at the open on Thursday after first-half net profit more than trebled. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
* ISS, Glass Lewis still oppose parts of proposed compensation
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016