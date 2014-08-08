Seadrill wins $497 mln Exxon contract in Nigeria

BRIEF-Fusion secures $2.1 million, five year contract to provide single source cloud solutions to leading midwestern and southeastern health system
April 20 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc
OSLO Aug 8 Seadrill, the world's biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation, won a two-year $497 million contract from ExxonMobil for one of its newly built rigs, the firm said on Friday.
The deal, which also includes a one-year option, is for work in Nigeria, in support of the ERHA North Phase 2 project, the firm said.
The rig, under construction by Samsung Heavy Industries , will be delivered in September. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
April 20 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc
* Fronsac REIT- May sell up to 10.2 million units at a price of $0.49 per offering unit
* Says public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $16.84per share