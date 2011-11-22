Mexichem makes offer for Dutch pipe firm Wavin

AMSTERDAM Nov 22 Dutch pipe company Wavin on Tuesday said it has received a takeover offer from Mexichem, a Mexico-based manufacturer of raw materials and plastic pipe systems in Latin America.

Wavin, which had a stock market capitalisation of about 200 million euros at Monday's close, did not provide any financial details but said it will consider the indicative non-binding proposal. Wavin shares were up 40 percent after the announcement. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)