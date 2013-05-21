版本:
Intel CEO shakes up divisions, creates 'new devices' unit -source

SAN FRANCISCO May 21 Intel Corp new Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich has re-organized key business groups and created a "new devices" unit, according to a source who has seen an internal email, shaking up the world's top chipmaker days after formally assuming control.

Intel spokesman Chuck Mulloy confirmed Krzanich sent the internal email describing the chipmaker's reorganization.
