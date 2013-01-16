TEXT-S&P Removes PostNL 'BBB' rating from watch pos; outlook neg

Jan 16 -
Overview
-- Netherlands-based mail company PostNL N.V. was planning to sell its
29.8% share in Netherlands-based courier, express, and parcels company TNT
Express N.V. to United Parcel Service Inc. for about EUR1.54 billion and use
part of the proceeds to pay down debt.
-- We understand that the European Commission is likely to issue a formal
decision to block the sale by Feb. 5, 2013. Since the sale is unlikely to
conclude, we no longer see any potential for PostNL to improve its financial
risk profile through monetizing its stake in TNT Express in the short term.
-- In addition, we see continued pressure on PostNL's business risk
profile in view of the weakening economic environment in The Netherlands, the
structural volume decline in the European mail industry, and a greater volume
decline in the third quarter of 2012 than we anticipated.
-- We are therefore removing our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating
on PostNL from CreditWatch positive.
-- The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if PostNL
is unable to mitigate the pressure on its business risk profile.
Rating Action
On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its 'BBB'
long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on
Netherlands-based mail company PostNL N.V. from CreditWatch, where they were
originally placed with positive implications on March 26, 2012. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on PostNL. The
outlook is negative.