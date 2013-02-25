TEXT-Fitch rates ADCB's updated GMTN programme and tier 2 note issue

Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank's (ADCB) updated USD7.5bn GMTN programme an expected rating of 'A+ (EXP)'
for the senior notes. Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'A(EXP)' to
the bank's planned subordinated debt (Tier 2 notes) issuance. The subordinated
notes, issued by ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited, and guaranteed on a subordinated
basis by ADCB, have a 10-year maturity. The final ratings are contingent upon
the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.
In the case of the senior notes issued under the programme, ADCB's obligations
under the guarantee will be a direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and
unsecured obligation of the bank and will rank pari passu and equally with its
other unsecured obligations (other than subordinated obligations, if any).
The subordinated notes have no coupon flexibility and no contractual 'point of
non-viability' loss absorption features. The issue documentation includes
neither substitution/variation language nor any references to the potential
implementation of statutory bail-in laws in the UAE. They qualify as Tier 2
regulatory capital (Basel II) under current Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE)
regulations, but are not expected to be Basel III compliant. They will be
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ADCB on a subordinated basis.
According to the draft transaction documents, Fitch understands that the issuer
has the option to redeem the subordinated notes (subject to prior CBUAE
approval) in full if these are no longer recognised as regulatory Tier 2 capital
such as in the case of a change in applicable CBUAE regulations.
Rating Rationale - GMTN Programme and Subordinated Notes
Fitch has rated the GMTN programme for Senior debt in line with ADCB's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'.
The subordinated notes are rated one notch below ADCB's IDR (of 'A+'), rather
than the typical notching from the Viability Rating (VR), as allowed in Fitch's
criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" for
issuers in highly supportive jurisdictions, such as the UAE. The notching down
from the IDR reflects Fitch's view that sovereign support is likely to extend to
subordinated debt instruments as well as senior obligations, if needed.
Fitch has notched the subordinated notes down once from the IDR to reflect above
average loss severity relative to senior debt. As the notes do not have any
going concern loss absorption (e.g. interest deferral) features, no additional
notches for incremental non-performance risk have been applied. Fitch has,
therefore, assigned the notes an expected rating of 'A(EXP)'.
ADCB's Long-term IDR is driven by the extremely high probability of support from
the Abu Dhabi and UAE federal authorities, reflecting the bank's systemic
importance, a strong track-record of support by the local authorities and the
bank's high degree of government ownership (the Abu Dhabi government indirectly
holds a 62% stake).
Rating Sensitivities - GMTN Programme and Subordinated Notes
The senior debt programme ratings are sensitive to a change in ADCB's IDR, which
could be driven by a change in Fitch's assessment of the ability or propensity
of the Abu Dhabi and UAE federal authorities to support the bank.
The subordinated notes are also sensitive to a change in ADCB's IDR. They are
also particularly vulnerable to anything that might cause Fitch to change its
assumption that extraordinary sovereign support will extend to subordinated
debt. In such an event, the anchor rating for notching purposes would become the
bank's VR, rather than its IDR. At the bank's current VR of 'bb+', this would
trigger a multiple notch downgrade of the notes to a non-investment grade level.
In that regard, although the subordinated notes are not expected to be Basel III
compliant, Fitch recognises that Basel III is likely to be implemented in the
UAE during the term of the notes. In such an event, Fitch's base case is that
the notes would be called. If, however, the notes are subsequently subject to
some form of statutory loss absorption e.g. 'bail-in' in a resolution regime,
and the issuer does not/cannot redeem the notes under the 'Regulatory Redemption
Event' clause, then the notes would be likely to suffer such a multiple notch
downgrade.