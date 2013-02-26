China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 26 - Increased issuance volume is bringing several new B-piece buyers to the U.S. CMBS market - but in the new normal, B-piece buyers are not specially servicing these deals, according to Fitch Ratings.
Of the 81 transactions issued in 2012 (totaling $66.6 billion), absent from the B-Piece market were the so called 'old cartel' of special servicers made up of LNR Partners, CWCapital, and C-III. These firms still retain significant interest and market share in older vintage CMBS, though they have been replaced by new entrants. Among them include Rialto, Eightfold Real Estate Capital, Raith Capital Management and Blackrock who were the largest buyers of CMBS B-pieces in 2012.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.