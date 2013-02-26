TEXT-Fitch: Out with 'Old Cartel', in with new servicers as new U.S. CMBS rises

Feb 26 - Increased issuance volume is bringing several new B-piece buyers to the U.S. CMBS market - but in the new normal, B-piece buyers are not specially servicing these deals, according to Fitch Ratings.

Of the 81 transactions issued in 2012 (totaling $66.6 billion), absent from the B-Piece market were the so called 'old cartel' of special servicers made up of LNR Partners, CWCapital, and C-III. These firms still retain significant interest and market share in older vintage CMBS, though they have been replaced by new entrants. Among them include Rialto, Eightfold Real Estate Capital, Raith Capital Management and Blackrock who were the largest buyers of CMBS B-pieces in 2012.